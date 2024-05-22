Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot as the club’s new manager. The Dutchman has taken over from Jurgen Klopp and it remains to be seen whether he can replace the German.

Slot has done an impressive job at Feyenoord and his colleague Robin Van Persie feels that the 45-year-old is likely to succeed at Anfield. Van Persie worked with Slot at the Eredivisie club and the former Manchester United hero has lavished praise on the Liverpool manager.

When asked about how Slot would fare at Liverpool, Van Persie relayed by Voetbal Primeur, said: “I think very well, very well. How he wants to play is in line with Klopp’s style of play and what they are used to there. I expect them to do very well. “Liverpool is one of the nicer clubs in England. I have been able to play for two other very nice clubs. It is a very nice, new opportunity for him. I believe it will go very well.”

Slot will be under tremendous pressure next season and he will be expected to make an instant impact. Replacing one of the greatest managers in the club’s history will be a mighty challenge for the Dutchman and it remains to be seen whether he can cope under that pressure.

There is no doubt that he is a good manager, but living up to the expectations at one of the biggest clubs in the world can prove to be quite difficult. Liverpool are expected to compete for major trophies every season and the fans will probably expect Slot to push for the league title and the Champions League next season.

Arne Slot has a massive challenge ahead of him

It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old manager can improve the squad during the summer window and get them firing on all cylinders next year. There is no doubt that Liverpool have a quality squad capable of pushing for trophies next season. they were very much in the race for the quadruple until the final few weeks of this season.

If they can keep their key players at the club and bring in quality additions, there is no reason why they cannot compete with Arsenal and Manchester City once again.

Slot will be hoping to adapt to Premier League football quickly and showcase his pedigree in England.