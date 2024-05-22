Romano confirms transfer that opens door for major Newcastle deal

It’s going to be an important summer for Newcastle United in the transfer window.

Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) need to have one eye on Financial Fair Play when putting deals together, but that won’t necessarily rule them out of the picture for new signings.

One player that they’re known to have their eye on is Valencia’s brilliant goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and that switch moved a step closer after it appeared as though the La Liga outfit had already secured a replacement.

🚨🦇 Stole Dimitrievski to Valencia, here we go! The Macedonian GK has signed four year deal, valid until June 2028. Mamardashvili, expected to leave with several clubs interested including Newcastle and Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/VxYV7X9GlO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing on his official X account, noted that Los Che have managed to secure the capture of Stole Dimitrievski from Rayo Vallecano.

That should unlock the door for the Magpies to move forward with the deal, though they’ll need to be quick because, as Romano also says, there are several clubs that want the custodian.