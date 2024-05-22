Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah at the end of the season.

They have already made enquiries for the 24-year-old versatile defender, and he will cost £30 million this summer. According to HITC, Spurs have already asked about the defender, and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer.

Chalobah is not a regular starter for Chelsea and a move to Tottenham would be ideal for him. They might be able to provide him with more game time compared to the Blues.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to sell the player to their London rivals. The Blues will need to raise funds in order to bring in their own signings this summer. They are under financial pressure and they will not be able to breach the financial regulations.

Selling the versatile defender could prove to be the right decision for them. He is clearly not a key player for them and it makes no sense to hold on to him. They should look to cash in on him while he still retains some value.

Chalobah was linked with an exit in January as well. It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can seal a summer exit.

Trevoh Chalobah would be a handy addition

Tottenham need more quality in the defensive unit and the 24-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. He is capable of operating operating as the full-back as well as the central defender.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League during his cameos with Chelsea and he is certainly certainly good enough for them. He will help them improve defensively and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Spurs need to add more depth to the squad, especially now that they have qualified for the Europa League. They will have to play more games and Ange Postecoglou needs a deeper squad so that he can rotate the team and keep the players fresh.