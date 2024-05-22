32-year-old veteran on his way to join Aston Villa as Monchi agrees deal

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa have made a proposal of €15 million to Sevilla in an attempt to sign Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna.

After managing to qualify for the Champions League with Aston Villa, manager Unai Emery is keen to make additions to his squad in the transfer window.

One of the positions that Emery is determined to strengthen this summer is the left-back position.

Fichajes, a Spanish publication, reports that Aston Villa have made a bid of almost €15 million to recruit the 32-year-old.

Villa made a valiant effort to sign Acuna during the January transfer window, but were unsuccessful as the Spanish club were reluctant to sell the player.

It is claimed that personal concerns between Jose Castro, the president of Sevilla, and Monchi prevented Acuna from leaving the club.

Now that a bid of €15 million, or around £12.8 million, has been made, Fichajes claims the player is “about to join,” and Sevilla are looking for a possible replacement.

The Argentine left-back has spoken about his failed move to Villa in the past, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“They were not rumours, Sevilla had an important offer that, due to personal reasons of the president and Monchi, was not closed, and I was the one affected,” he said.

“I think I didn’t deserve it because a good amount of money would have come in, but that’s already happened and I’m focused now on the remaining dates.”

Acuna will be a valuable addition to Aston Villa

The 56-cap Argentina international’s contract is about to expire, and Sevilla may be willing to cash in on the player this summer.

He is an experienced left-back who will provide the Villa squad with depth and experience, as they prepare for the Champions League next season.

Spanish club should let the player leave as they run the risk of losing him for free next summer.