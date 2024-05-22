Video: “It was not meant to be” – Xabi Alonso reacts to Europa League final defeat

Bayer Leverkusen suffered their first defeat of the season losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final bringing their 51 game unbeaten run to an end.

Leverkusen headed into the final knowing they were just two games away from completing an unbeaten treble.

However, it wasn’t to be for Alonso’s side in Dublin on Wednesday night as they were outplayed by their Italian counterparts, with Ademola Lookman scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

It’s been an unbelievable season for Leverkusen, who won their first ever Bundesliga title by going unbeaten for the whole season.

This match seemed to be a game to far for Alonso’s side and the Spaniard admitted afterwards it wasn’t meant to be and that his team were second best on the night.

The newly crowned German champions have a chance to finish their season on a high and complete a domestic double when they take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Watch: Alonso reacts to Europa League final defeat