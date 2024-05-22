Video: Xabi Alonso can’t resist the lure of the Dublin Arena pitch

Xabi Alonso looked incredibly relaxed ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s most important match of the season; the Europa League final against Atalanta.
The Spaniard clearly couldn’t resist the lure of the lush grass at the Dublin Arena and had to have a few shots on goal.
One of them looked destined for the top corner before it smashed back off the crossbar leaving Alonso looking a little forlorn.
He’ll be hoping that his strikers have a better aim against the Italians.
