Video: Xabi Alonso can’t resist the lure of the Dublin Arena pitch

Xabi Alonso looked incredibly relaxed ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s most important match of the season; the Europa League final against Atalanta.

The Spaniard clearly couldn’t resist the lure of the lush grass at the Dublin Arena and had to have a few shots on goal.

One of them looked destined for the top corner before it smashed back off the crossbar leaving Alonso looking a little forlorn.

He’ll be hoping that his strikers have a better aim against the Italians.

Xabi Alonso warming up for the Europa League final tonight ? (via @bayer04_en) pic.twitter.com/bpnDaC5Izx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 22, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports