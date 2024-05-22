Video: Xabi Alonso outlines Leverkusen plan to beat Atalanta

Xabi Alonso has already guided Bayer Leverkusen to an unbelievable unbeaten Bundesliga season, and ahead of the Europa League Final he spoke to TNT Sports and explained what he expects from his side against Atalanta.

The Spaniard’s experience at the top level of the game will undoubtedly be of value to his players, many of whom are playing in their first-ever final.

Whilst he accepted the magnitude of the occasion, he was keen to stress that it was just another game and his team don’t need to do anything differently to what they have throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

"It's a final but it's also a game. We can't change today." Xabi Alonso previews the #UELfinal for his Leverkusen Invincibles ? ? Watch it live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Qav36Mbfly — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 22, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports