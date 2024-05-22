Video: Xabi Alonso outlines Leverkusen plan to beat Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

Xabi Alonso has already guided Bayer Leverkusen to an unbelievable unbeaten Bundesliga season, and ahead of the Europa League Final he spoke to TNT Sports and explained what he expects from his side against Atalanta.

The Spaniard’s experience at the top level of the game will undoubtedly be of value to his players, many of whom are playing in their first-ever final.

More Stories / Latest News
Ineos highly rate newly out of work boss and held conversations with him in 2023
Video: Europa League Final atmosphere building as Leverkusen and Atalanta fans make enormous racket
Europa League Final team news: Alonso goes for strongest possible Leverkusen XI as history beckons

Whilst he accepted the magnitude of the occasion, he was keen to stress that it was just another game and his team don’t need to do anything differently to what they have throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.