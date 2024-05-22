Video: Xabi Alonso shows his class towards Atalanta’s Gasperini

Despite just having lost the Europa League Final, Xabi Alonso still oozed class as he warmly embraced his opposite number Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Italian had delivered a tactical masterclass that ensured that Bayer Leverkusen’s magical unbeaten run ended in Dublin.

That will likely mean that the history books will show that the Bundesliga side were one match away from an unprecedented unbeaten treble, unless they collapse in the German Cup Final on Saturday.

Although he was clearly disappointed, Alonso congratulated Gasperini. As well he might as Leverkusen were completely outplayed from start to finish.

Nothing but respect between Alonso and Gasperini after that final ? pic.twitter.com/57DjcUw9Yu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 22, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports