Wayne Rooney to join BBC for Euro 2024 coverage

With the domestic seasons across Europe almost at an end, attention will soon turn to Euro 2024, and Wayne Rooney is just one ex-player to have been snapped up to provide punditry duties for the competition.

The enjoyment of watching England games on the television is often enhanced – or not – by the quality of the analysis.

If this can be done by players that have been at the top of their profession and represented their country into the bargain, so much the better.

Rooney to join BBC for Euro 2024

Rooney is starting to make a name for himself on the punditry circuit, and far from being someone who sticks to cliche, his take on matches has been refreshing.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), he will he part of the BBC Sport coverage of the European Championship.

BBC

Pundits: Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Thomas Frank, David Moyes, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Williams, Ellen White, Rachel Corsie, James McFadden, Danny Murphy (co-comms), Martin Keown (co-comms), Jermaine Jenas (co-comms)

Commentators: Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Jonathan Pearce

Reporters: Kelly Somers and Eilidh Barbour

Presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott

That’s quite the roll call of talent, with many now stalwarts of the punditry and commentary scene.

Over on ITV, they too have secured a number of tournament regulars.

ITV

Pundits: Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Ange Postecoglou, Danny Rohl, Christina Unkel, Lee Dixon (co-comms), Ally McCoist (co-comms), Andros Townsend (co-comms)

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Connie McLaughlin and Celina Hinchcliffe

Presenters: Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods

If England progress into the latter stages of the tournament as expected, having the thoughts of players that have been there and done it will be invaluable to the watching public.