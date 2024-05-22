West Ham eye summer move for £47m rated Bayer Leverkusen star

West Ham are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as they prepare to back incoming manager Julen Lopetegui according to reports.

The former Real Madrid and Wolves manager is set to be unveiled as the new West Ham boss in the coming days after the club parted ways with David Moyes, who rounded out his tenure with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

West Ham finished the season ninth, meaning they failed to qualify for European football following three successive European campaigns.

West Ham eye move for Boniface

It’s set to be a summer of change at the London Stadium with not only Lopetegui taking over as manager but plenty of comings and goings expected on the player side of things.

Lucas Paqueta could have played his last game for the club with Manchester City reportedly set to reignite their interest in the Brazil international.

GIVEMESPORT report the Hammers are in the market for a new striker and are huge admirers of Nigeria international Boniface.

The reports adds West Ham “really like” the 23-year-old, with technical director Tim Steidten said to be taking a serious look at possible striking options.

Boniface scored 21 goals this season in all competitions as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, going the whole season unbeaten.

The Nigerian would provide stiff competition for Michail Antonio, but GIVEMESPORT add Leverkusen are unlikely to want to lose the striker with Xabi Alonso wanting to have him amongst his attacking options next season.

The reports adds the newly crowned Bundesliga champions would only entertain a sale if an offer in excess of £47m is made.

Boniface only joined Leverkusen last summer from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise so it appears unlikely he would be in a rush to leave given the German club will be playing Champions League football next season.

However it remains to be seen if the riches of the Premier League could tempt the Nigerian, and it would be interesting to see what he would do if Leverkusen received an offer.