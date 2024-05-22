West Ham player wants to leave despite signing new contract

West Ham are bound to have an interesting summer ahead, given that they’ll have a new manager in place, expected to be Julen Lopetegui.

The East Londoners will also need to look at where they need to improve squad wise, meaning that the make up of the starting XI could look significantly different to how it did in the final game of last season.

West Ham’s Nathan Trott still wants to leave the club

One player that’s unlikely to make any headway into the first team despite having only recently signed a two-year deal, is Nathan Trott.

He’s been on loan at Vejle Boldklub for some time, and according to Tipsbladet, it seems clear that he wants that relationship to continue.

By getting the player to put pen to paper, the Hammers can at least get something for him in terms of a transfer fee, which should mean any deal would then suit all parties.

The sooner that something can be agreed for Trott the better.