Exclusive: Man United join Liverpool in monitoring wonderkid who could move for €10m transfer fee

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the latest top clubs understood to have sent their scouts to watch highly-rated IFK Goteborg wonderkid Malick Yalcouye ahead of a potential transfer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Yalcouye has attracted interest from a long list of clubs, most notably Man Utd, Bayern, Liverpool, Brentford, Anderlecht, Ajax and Monaco, and that his current employers could be ready to sell the 18-year-old midfielder for around €10million.

Yalcouye is understood to have impressed the scouts who’ve come to watch him play, and it is anticipated that there could be developments on his future very soon.

It remains to be seen if the likes of United and Liverpool will definitely move for Yalcouye now, or if the teenager ends up making more of a stepping stone move first, with teams like Ajax and Monaco more likely to be able to offer him a quick route towards playing regular first-team football.

Still, one imagines it would be hard to turn down the chance to move to the Premier League, especially with big names like United and Liverpool involved.

Yalcouye transfer looks like one to watch this summer

CaughtOffside understands that interest in the youngster is already strong and it might not be too long before we see significant movement on this potential deal, with many of the clubs involved surely easily able to afford his €10m asking price.

Yalcouye started his career at ASEC Mimosas, where big names such as Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, Salomon Kalou, and Didier Zokora also started their careers.

Having shown what he can do in Europe, Yalcouye now surely looks ready to make another step up in his career, and it would be exciting to see him challenge himself in English football if the chance materialises.