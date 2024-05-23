Aston Villa reportedly had a clause meaning they now have to re-sign Cameron Archer from Sheffield United this summer following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

It was a disappointing campaign for Sheffield United, who are going straight back down to the Championship, along with the other two promoted clubs Burnley and Luton Town.

Archer surely doesn’t have much of a long-term future at Villa after being sold to the Bramall Lane outfit – a deal which itself followed multiple loan spells away from the club.

Still, a report from Birmingham World claims the clause is there, which means Villa are at least temporarily bringing Archer back to Villa Park this summer.

The 22-year-old will surely be on the move again soon, though it’s not yet clear if there are any suitors showing a particularly strong interest in him.

Villa will no doubt hope Archer’s future can be resolved soon as it could be useful for them to offload him and raise funds for signings elsewhere in their squad.