Benfica defender Antonio Silva continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have emerged as the main candidates to sign the 20-year-old central defender and they will have to pay €100 million for him.

The 20-year-old central defender has a release clause in his Benfica contract and the Portuguese outfit are unlikely to sanction his departure for a knockdown price. He is one of the best young defensive talents in European football right now and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

The report states that Arsenal are planning for the future and they are looking to bring in a quality central defender who can sort out their defensive unit in the long term. Silva has the quality to improve them at the back and his ability on the ball will add a new dimension to their playmaking as well.

The 20-year-old is an excellent passer from the deep and he will help Arsenal build from the back.

Liverpool and Man United want Antonio Silva

Similarly, Liverpool will have to bring in a quality central defender at this summer especially after the departure of Joel Matip. They will need to replace him adequately and with Virgil van Dijk in his 30s, Silva could prove to the ideal long term partner for Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester united are parting ways with Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane this summer. Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can sign Silva in the coming months. All three clubs would represent an exciting destination for the young defender and he will be tempted to join some of the various clubs in the world.

However, the reported asking price could be an issue. Although he is a prodigious talent with a bright future, he has done nothing to justify the €100 million price tag yet. The three clubs will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount.