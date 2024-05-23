In a significant development reported by The Evening Standard, Arsenal and Albert Sambi Lokonga are set to part ways, marking a pivotal moment in the young midfielder’s career and Arsenal’s strategic squad management.

This decision comes on the heels of Lokonga’s impressive loan stint at Luton Town, where his performances have garnered widespread acclaim.

Lokonga, 24, joined Luton Town on loan from the Gunners and has thrived in his new environment. Partnering with Ross Barkley, he has become a linchpin in Luton’s midfield, demonstrating the talent and potential that initially attracted Arsenal. His form has been so impressive that it caught the attention of pundits and fans, including former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp succinctly captured the sentiment when he remarked, “Lokonga, when you see him playing and you think: ‘Oh, he’s an Arsenal player and they loaned him?’ Interesting.”

Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave Arsenal despite excellent season on loan at Luton Town

Despite these recent successes, Lokonga’s tenure at the Gunners has been challenging. Since his £15 million transfer from Anderlecht in 2021, he has struggled to secure a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s plans. His time at Arsenal has been characterised by limited first-team opportunities, which led to a loan spell at Crystal Palace before his current period at Luton.

Despite suffering injuries throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the Belgian did manage to make 17 Premier League appearances for the Hatters in which he registered one goal and three assists.

This pattern of loans highlights a disconnect between Lokonga’s abilities and Arsenal’s tactical needs.

The decision for Lokonga to leave the Gunners is the result of careful deliberation. Both the club and the player have engaged in extensive discussions about his future, ultimately concluding that it is in their mutual best interest for Lokonga to pursue regular playing time elsewhere.

This conclusion was reached after this summer’s talks, as detailed by The Evening Standard, emphasising that the separation is a consensual and strategic move by both parties.