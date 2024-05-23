Arsenal want to tie manager Mikel Arteta down to a new contract soon as he’s seen as a crucial part of their project, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last Minute Playoff Final Tickets – READ MORE!

The Spanish tactician has done superb work during his time at the Emirates Stadium, having taken on a difficult challenge when he left his role as Manchester City assistant manager for his first job in a number one role.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he sees Arteta’s future being at Arsenal, even if his current deal with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal are expected to make progress on a new deal for Arteta soon, according to Romano, so it sounds like fans don’t need to be concerned about the current situation, with the 42-year-old having perhaps been fully focused on the team’s performances in recent months, rather than on extending his stay with the club.

Arteta Arsenal future update from Romano

Discussing Arteta’s future, Romano said: “Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only one year left on his contract, but the club consider him an absolutely crucial piece of their project, so they want to extend his contract as soon as possible.

“The expectation is for Arsenal to advance on Arteta’s new contract soon. Negotiations will be in the next weeks, potentially months, but both parties are very happy together and I expect Arteta to continue at Arsenal because he’s very happy at the club.”

Arsenal writer Charles Watts also told us yesterday that he expects Arteta’s new contract to be sorted out before the start of next season, even if he could see the former midfielder one day deciding to go back to Barcelona and manage them if the opportunity ever arises.

For the foreseeable future, though, it seems Arteta will continue at Arsenal and Gooners will hope this means success is just around the corner after so much great progress since he took over.