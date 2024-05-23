Aston Villa may have no choice but to offload Gerrard’s signing in order to sign Hermoso

Aston Villa are gearing up for a pivotal summer transfer window, with manager Unai Emery eyeing crucial additions to the squad.

Among the top targets is Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who could join Villa on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, to facilitate this move, the Villans might have to part ways with current defender Diego Carlos.

Due to the profit and sustainability rules governing Premier League clubs, Aston Villa may need to offload players before making significant new signings this summer. Reports suggest that Diego Carlos is one of the players the club is ready to listen to offers for, to balance the books and make room for Hermoso, via The Telegraph.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has weighed in on the situation, acknowledging the club’s need to sell before they can buy. Hutton, impressed by Carlos’ performances this season, notes that despite the Brazilian’s strong showings post-injury, financial and tactical necessities might force Villa’s hand.

Alan Hutton on current Villa defender Diego Carlos

Hutton remarked, “This is a guy who has played more than 20 times this season. He could probably get better, I know he’s had a serious injury and that takes some time to come back from, but I’d give him a little bit of leeway there. If they are looking to sell him on, will they get the same money for him? Probably not, but they’ll have to bring somebody in.”

He added to Villa News, “I’ve heard the rumours that are kind of ramping up around Carlos at this moment in time, they’ve got a number of options at centre-back so you’d think if Hermoso was to come in, somebody would have to leave.”

Aston Villa want to bring in Champions League calibre defender Mario Hermoso

Marco Hermoso, who is set to become a free agent, is a highly sought-after defender, and his potential addition to Villa’s squad aligns with Emery’s ambitions to bolster the team. Hermoso’s experience and defensive prowess would be valuable assets as Villa prepares for both domestic and European competitions.

According to reports, Hermoso has already been offered a contract by Aston Villa, indicating strong interest from both parties, via Sport Mediaset.

Securing a top-four finish in the Premier League has opened the door for Villa to compete in the Champions League next season. To ensure they are not only competitive but also formidable in both the Premier League and Europe, Emery must make strategic acquisitions and perhaps difficult decisions regarding current squad members.

Diego Carlos, despite his contributions, might be one of the sacrifices needed to bring in fresh talent with Champions League experience like Hermoso.