Chelsea join the race for Barcelona heavyweight after lack of contract renewal progress

It’s an intriguing time for both Chelsea and Barcelona at the moment.

The Blues have recently parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, and it seems that the Catalans could be on the verge of sacking Xavi, despite getting him to reverse his decision to leave just a few weeks ago.

It could best be described as a huge mess and for any player considering moving from one to the other, it would be akin from jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

That’s potentially what’s facing Barca stalwart, Ronald Araujo, however.

Chelsea want Ronald Araujo

According to Mundo Deportivo, the lack of continued discussions on extending the Uruguayan’s contract is leading to the belief that the club would allow the centre-back to leave if a suitable offer came in.

Given that Todd Boehly has more money than sense, it’s no surprise that he’s willing to throw another few million at a player that is one of the best when on his game, but distinctly below average when he isn’t.

One only has to look at his decision making in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg to see that he isn’t yet the complete article.

Although he’d still leave a huge hole in the centre of Barca’s defence, the expected sale price would allow the club to also strengthen in other areas.

It isn’t an ideal situation, but it may still be the case that Joan Laporta and his board are having to make certain unpopular decisions in order for the Catalans to keep their heads above water.

The outcry from the Barca faithful would be extensive if Araujo isn’t replaced quickly and effectively, so the club need to think long and hard before deciding whether to accede to any offers.

Boehly’s ego and largesse would almost certainly ensure Chelsea will be in pole position, so this is a situation that Barca could work to their advantage.