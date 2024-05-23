Super agent offers Chelsea chance to sign three-time league winning manager

Super agent Jorge Mendes has proposed Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as a possible Mauricio Pochettino successor at Chelsea.

According to The Mirror, Jorge Mendes has moved quickly to offer Conceicao to Chelsea, taking advantage of Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge this week.

The 49-year-old just saw his contract with Porto extended, but it’s not certain if he will be around now that Andre Villas-Boas is the team’s new president.

Nuno Pinto da Costa, the former president, signed the new agreement with the manager.

Mendes has a close connection with Todd Boehly, co-owner of Chelsea, and there are rumours that Conceicao may opt out of his contract and move without compensation.

Following the announcement on Tuesday of Pochettino’s departure by mutual consent, Chelsea are looking for a new manager.

The Argentine manager finished in sixth position in the league with Chelsea and the club felt that their heavy investment in the squad deserved a better result.

Despite achieving European qualification and leading the team to five straight victories at the end of the season, the Argentine manager and the club decided to go their separate ways.

Conceicao has taken Porto to new heights in Portugal since joining the club back in 2017.

He has managed to win three Primera Liga titles with the Portuguese club, the last title coming two years ago.

Chelsea will get a serial winner in Conceicao

The 49-year-old is also a three time Taca de Portugal winner with Porto and his fine work has not gone unnoticed.

The report mentions AC Milan and Marseille as clubs who are interested in appointing the Porto manager.

Despite frustration from the players, the Blues made the decision to part ways with Pochettino and they are currently looking at Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as potential managers.