Chelsea and Newcastle target with £86m release clause available on a bargain

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to HITC, the La Liga goalkeeper has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.

The Georgia international is an exceptional shot-stopper and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs.

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez at the start of the season but the Spaniard has been underwhelming with his performances. The Blues could certainly use an upgrade and the 23-year-old Georgian would be a quality long-term acquisition.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are probably looking to add more depth and quality to the goal keeping unit and Mamardashvili will be expected to compete with Nick Pope for the starting spot.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has an £86 million release clause in his contract but it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him. Valencia will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

Giorgi Mamardashvili available on a bargain

A report from Fichajes claims that they would be willing to sanction his departure for just €40 million. It could prove to be a major bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

The 23-year-old is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League with the right guidance.

Chelsea and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the Spanish club in the coming weeks.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting option for the Georgian goalkeeper and he will relish the opportunity to play for clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle.