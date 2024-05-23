Spanish club Real Betis are closely monitoring the upcoming Championship play-off final between Leeds United and Southampton, as the outcome could significantly impact their transfer plans for midfielder Marc Roca.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Betis are almost praying for a Leeds loss at Wembley, as it represents their best chance to re-sign Roca without a hefty financial outlay.

Roca, currently on loan at Betis from Leeds Unitef, has impressed during his spell in Spain. The loan deal is set to expire this summer, and while Betis have an option to sign him permanently, they have yet to make a decisive move. The midfielder is reportedly keen to remain in Seville, but the financial implications of such a transfer are complex.

Real Betis want Leeds United to lose in the Championship play-off final

Betis have a clear preference: they hope to extend Roca’s loan rather than activate the €12 million purchase clause in his contract. This preference hinges on Leeds failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Should the Whites lose to Southampton, a clause in Roca’s current deal would allow Betis to re-sign him on loan for another season, freeing up funds for other transfers and financial commitments.

The stakes are high, and Betis’ plans for the upcoming season could be heavily influenced by the result at Wembley. A Leeds United victory would complicate matters, forcing Betis to negotiate with the newly promoted club. These negotiations could be lengthy and challenging, especially given Betis’ desire to lower the agreed €12 million fee.

Roca amassed 25 La Liga appearances this season and the defensive midfielder tallied two goals and two assists.