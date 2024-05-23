Important Crystal Palace man turns down Newcastle overtures

Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace were really starting to go places towards the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Austrian took a while to get going in the dugout after replacing Roy Hodgson, but wins over Liverpool (at Anfield), Man United, West Ham, Wolves, Aston Villa and a draw with Fulham saw the Eagles go unbeaten in their final seven games of the season, six of which were wins.

A 2-0 victory over Newcastle United also formed part of that run, and if that wasn’t enough to annoy the Magpies faithful, Dougie Freedman turning down the chance to replace Dan Ashworth at St. James’ Park will likely tick them right off.

Dougie Freedman staying at Crystal Palace

According to Football Insider sources, despite a clear preference from Newcastle to land the 49-year-old sporting director, he has chosen to remain at Selhurst Park.

What that shows is that the Scot believes that Palace are building something special under Glasner and he wants to remain a part of that.

Given that Freedman has identified the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi amongst others during his time at the South London outfit, if he’s able to unearth another gem or two, the Eagles could really be flying high in 2024/25.

Owner, Steve Parish, will likely be delighted by the news, as will the Selhurst Park faithful be, given that they turned up in their droves during those final few, brilliant games.

Five were scored against West Ham, five against Villa, four against Man United… if the club are able to keep the nucleus of the first-team squad together and remain strong despite any bids for their top line players, Glasner has shown beyond doubt that he can get a tune out of his team.

Freedman is an important cog in the entire process and he as much as anyone will surely be hoping for more exciting times ahead.