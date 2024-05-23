Officials from San Diego FC, a new MLS team, and the entourage of Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne are said to have had transfer negotiations.

After defeating a bid from Las Vegas to become the 30th franchise team in the MLS, San Diego FC was established last year.

The team will be headquartered in southern California, and after relocating to the 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium, they will not begin playing until 2025.

According to The Athletic, De Bruyne’s representatives had one meeting with the team, who will play in Major League Soccer the following season, and the playmaker expressed his willingness to move to the city should he decide to end his career in the United States.

As his contract is about to end next year, the Belgium international has been linked to both MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

However, given that De Bruyne is expected to remain at Man City for at least another year, a departure this summer seems doubtful.

He is still a vital member of the team under Pep Guardiola, and his contract expires in 2025.

The midfielder helped Man City win the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive season.

Despite having limited playing time due to injury, the 33-year-old finished the season with 10 assists and four goals in 18 Premier League outings.

He remains an integral part of the Man City team under Guardiola, who have enjoyed immense success in English football in the last eight years.

De Bruyne will be hoping to add to his trophy collection when he faces Manchester United in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Man City midfielder can win another trophy

A win will complete a league and cup double for Man City, adding to the treble they won last season.

The former Wolfsburg midfielder, despite his age, can still perform at the top level consistently and a move to the MLS might be too early at this moment.

His future with the Premier League champions will depend a lot on the future of Guardiola.

The Spaniard’s contract at the club expires next summer and it remains to be seen what decision he makes over his future.