Exclusive: Top manager would “love” PL job amid Man United & Chelsea links, says expert

Roberto de Zerbi would love to work in the Premier League again but is open to possibilities abroad as well after leaving Brighton and attracting links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist explaining that De Zerbi’s future looks really open as he looks for a good project.

The Italian tactician is leaving Brighton after doing some hugely impressive work with the Seagulls, and there’s been talk of him dreaming of becoming the next Man Utd manager.

Romano addressed these rumours, and also links with Chelsea, in his latest column, but has played down links with both clubs for now.

Romano insists De Zerbi is not currently talking with Chelsea, who have other candidates in mind after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, while it remains 50-50 if United decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

De Zerbi to Man United or Chelsea?

Discussing the De Zerbi situation, Romano said: “It’s also important to say that, at this stage, Chelsea are not talking to Roberto de Zerbi. He’s another name we see in the media a lot, but at the moment it’s completely quiet.

“We’ve also seen him linked as dreaming of the Man United job, but my understanding is that he would love to work in Premier League again, even if it’s not about a specific club, he would just love to continue in the Premier League. He’s really open, even possibilities in other countries could attract De Zerbi for sure. He’s really keen on re-starting as soon as he finds a good project.”

On Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford, Romano added: “I’ve had many questions on Erik ten Hag and my understanding is that the internal process to decide his future at Manchester United is still ongoing, but as I keep saying, the situation is really open. It’s not just about winning the FA Cup final on Saturday – it’s about seeing the performance and the attitude of the squad, and there is absolutely the possibility that we’ll see Ten Hag fired by Man United.

“As of now, it’s absolutely open and there is a 50-50 possibility to see Ten Hag leaving Old Trafford, and it’s normal that new owners can consider to appoint their “own” manager, but internal talks are still ongoing.”