Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe, provided a glimpse into the future during the post-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Several youngsters were given the opportunity to showcase their talents, although not all of them are expected to have long-term futures at the club. One name that stood out in the aftermath of the match was Garang Kuol.

Kuol, a 19-year-old forward, made his long-awaited debut for Newcastle United after joining from the Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 for a fee of £300,000. His arrival was accompanied by considerable hype, but his first appearance in the iconic black and white stripes was less than stellar.

Tasked with leading the line in a largely inexperienced side, Kuol found it challenging to make an impact as Newcastle struggled to maintain possession. Despite his limited involvement in open play, Kuol managed to convert his penalty during the shootout, contributing to the Magpie’s win.

The 19-year-old registered just four touches in his substitute appearance, for three of those he ended up turning the ball over.

Newcastle United could part ways with Garang Kuol this summer

The teenager’s underwhelming performance on Wednesday has fueled discussions among Toon fans and pundits alike. According to The Athletic, Eddie Howe believes that Kuol is still far from being ready to compete at the Premier League level.

This now raises questions about Kuol’s immediate future at the club, with another loan move being the most likely scenario.

Kuol’s journey since joining Newcastle has been marked by adversity. His previous loan spells were less than ideal, offering limited playing time and development opportunities – the teenager has seen just 23 appearances over the last two loan spells with only nine of them being starts.

This has cast doubt on whether another temporary move would benefit his growth or hinder it further. The decision regarding his next steps is complicated, considering the mixed outcomes of his past experiences.