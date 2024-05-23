Jurgen Klopp set for Anfield return next month thanks to his wife Ulla

Only a few weeks after he quit as Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp will be making his way back to Anfield to watch Taylor Swift perform.

The German manager revealed in an interview that his wife secured the tickets for Swift’s performance in Liverpool.

Klopp left the Merseyside club on Sunday after a 2-0 win against Wolves in his final match.

He called time on his nine-year spell at the Premier League club, having guided them to Premier League and Champions League victories.

In an emotional Anfield on Sunday, he said goodbye to the Liverpool faithful.

Dutch manager Arne Slot has been named as the new Liverpool boss and he will succeed Klopp at Anfield.

However, the German manager revealed that he will be returning to Anfield soon but not for a football related reason.

The Athletic reports that during a Q&A, Klopp said that he would be returning to Anfield to watch Swift perform after his wife Ulla got tickets for the two of them.

He then began to perform “Shake it Off,” Swift’s famous song.

The dates of the performances are June 13, 14, and 15, although it’s unclear which one Klopp and Ulla will be attending.

The former Liverpool manager will be spending more time with his family now after he decided to take a break from football following his departure from the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp needed a break from football

When Klopp announced his decision to leave the Reds at the beginning of the year, he mentioned that he needed a break.

Activities like the Swift concert will provide him the break he wanted from the day to day football related commitments.

The Reds will miss the German manager after he took them to the top of European football and made them a force worldwide.

New manager Slot will be hoping to make a similar impact following his appointment at Anfield.