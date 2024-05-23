Six time Premier League winner with Man City is available for just £50m

Bernardo Silva’s asking price has reportedly been established by Manchester City, who are willing to let the Portugal international leave during the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s team still depends on the 29-year-old, but he is expected to be eager to leave the English champions this summer.

The six-time Premier League winner has been crucial to Guardiola’s success in the Premier League.

His versatility has been a valuable asset for the Premier League champions during their dominance of English football.

Man City would allow Silva to end his seven-year relationship with the Citizens at a certain fee, according to Football Insider.

The Portugal international is reportedly up for grabs for £50 million during the summer transfer window and a number of teams are interested in his services.

As per the report, the creative midfielder has a release clause in his contract at Man City, which was agreed during a contract extension last summer.

In the past, Silva has spoken of his desire to return to Benfica. The midfielder said, in an interview with A Bola:

“I’ve never hidden that one day I want to go back, so of course I do. Now, we’ll see over time what’s possible and it’s not worth talking about this all the time, because people get tired… Let’s see.”

At the age of eight, Silva joined Benfica’s academy in 2002 and went on to make his debut there.

However, he only managed to make three senior appearances before moving immediately to Monaco on loan in 2014, before the loan was extended.

The Football Insider report has claimed that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign the Portuguese midfielder this summer.

After losing Kylian Mbappe for free, the Ligue 1 club is pushing hard to complete the signing of the Man City midfielder.

Man City star adds creativity and technical prowess

Silva would be a valuable addition for any team in the world right now.

His ability to play in all the midfield positions and both the flanks makes him one of the most versatile players around at the moment.

Man City would need a worthy replacement of a player who has performed consistently for them over the last half decade.