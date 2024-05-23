Exclusive: Arsenal midfielder could leave on loan or permanent transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could be on the move this summer, either on loan or permanently, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners sent Lokonga out on loan to Luton Town in the season just gone, and it seems unlikely that the Belgian will stay at the Emirates Stadium for the long term, even though his loan spell looked pretty impressive in the end.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Lokonga could leave temporarily again or even in a permanent deal, depending on what offers come in this summer.

The 24-year-old could surely be a tempting option for a number of clubs in England and Europe, even if he doesn’t quite look like he has it in him to challenge for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

On top of that, it will be difficult for Lokonga as Romano expects Arsenal to sign more midfielders to mean there’ll be even more competition in that area of the AFC squad next season.

Lokonga transfer update from Fabrizio Romano’s latest column

“We’ve heard Albert Sambi Lokonga speaking publicly about his future and saying he doesn’t expect to stay at the Emirates Stadium,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Arsenal are open to both loan or permanent deal proposals, based on the fee or the player’s preference – that will also be important. Lokonga is expected to leave again because Arsenal want to bring in a new midfielder and they’ve already got many players in that position.”

Arsenal surely need a busy summer to ensure they can close that small gap between themselves and Manchester City, so a sale like this could be important to help raise funds for top signings.

Lokonga looked a big prospect when he first moved to north London, but it’s fair to say the club have now raised their standards so can’t be carrying players like this anymore.