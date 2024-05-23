Man United consider addressing key issue by making two signings

Manchester United are expected to go through a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league, which is their lowest finish ever in the competition.

Erik ten Hag’s team was inconsistent throughout the season with the team facing a number of issues.

Injuries hampered their season but their over all progress under Ten Hag needs the attention of the decision makers at the club.

In order to address their defensive issues, the Red Devils are expected two sign two new centre-backs in the transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils are poised to sign two center-backs for the next season after considering a number of defenders.

The report mentions Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as two potential targets.

Man United conceded 58 goals in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season.

The best defensive record in the league was held by Arsenal who conceded half of the goals Man United conceded, 29 only.

This clearly shows that defensive additions are required in the squad to make them competitive enough to challenge the best clubs.

Raphael Varane is set to leave the club while Jonny Evans is coming to the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have struggled with fitness issues throughout the season.

Casemiro was deployed in the centre-back position in the final stage of the season, making it quite obvious that there is a desperate need of new defenders at the club.

The Manchester Evenings News have previously reported that the defenders being targeted by the Premier League club are Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

As per Daily Mail, the Red Devils will consider a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but as an alternative to Branthwaite.

Man United are desperate for new defenders

The need for a new centre-back is evident if Man United are to address their defensive concerns ahead of next season.

Everton defender Branthwaite should be their prime target after his impressive performances this season.

At a young age with still a lot to learn, he showed maturity and composure and helped the Toffees avoid relegation in a season full of crisis.