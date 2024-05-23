Manchester United are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Palace star for a long time.

With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club, Man United are expected to make additions to the squad in the transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils are in pole position to sign the in-form Premier League winger.

In just 19 appearances in the league this season, the 22-year-old scored 10 goals and registered 6 assists.

His fine form has not gone unnoticed by the biggest clubs in England with the Football Transfers report mentioning Newcastle United as the other interested club in the player.

However, Man United are ahead of Eddie Howe’s team to sign the player who helped the Eagles finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Since the arrival of manager Oliver Glasner, Olise has performed consistently for the Premier League club, increasing his output in the final third and developing a ruthless finishing ability.

Olise, who reportedly grew up a Man United fan, is eager to move to Old Trafford, according to the report.

Given that his contract from last year contains a release clause of about €70 million, it appears that he will leave Selhurst Park soon for a big move this summer.

Man United’s right-wing has been a cause of huge concern as Antony has failed to deliver since his big money move from Ajax.

Crystal Palace star fits the profile Man United need

The Red Devils are looking to invest in young players who will have a positive long term impact at the club.

Olise has shown he can be decisive in the final third and his brilliant season while playing for Palace was better than all of the Man United wide options currently at the club.

The player’s decision to prefer a move to Man United would come as a huge blow to Newcastle, who had placed the young winger at the top of their summer priority list.