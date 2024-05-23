Julen Lopetegui has embarked on a significant rebuilding project at West Ham United. After a challenging season for the Hammers, the Spanish manager is keen to reshape the squad, making strategic moves in the transfer market to bolster both the defence and attack as the club embarks on a new journey under Lopetegui.

One of Lopetegui’s first moves in the transfer window is reportedly close to completion: a £12.8 million deal for Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno. The 28-year-old brings a reputation for dogged determination and tenacious tackling, qualities that will significantly enhance West Ham’s back-line.

Bruno’s defensive prowess and experience are expected to provide much-needed stability and resilience, addressing one of the key areas that troubled the Hammers last season.

While shoring up the defence is crucial, Lopetegui also has his sights set on strengthening the attacking department. One of the most exciting prospects linked with a move to West Ham is Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

The 19-year-old has been on the radar since Tim Steidten’s successful scouting mission to Brazil, where Gassova’s performances caught the eye.

The interest in Gassova is understandable; he is one of the hottest commodities in South American football. His pace, skill, and ability to create chances make him an appealing target for Premier League clubs. Wesley Gassova has two goals in six appearances in the Brasiliero Serie A.

West Ham United favourites to sign promising Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova

According to Globo Esporte, West Ham are leading the race to secure his signature, with a transfer fee expected to be around £20 million.

Corinthians boss Antonio Oliveira has expressed his concerns about potentially losing such a key player. Speaking to Radio Itatiaia, Oliveira highlighted Gassova’s importance to the team, saying, “I am worried. I am a coach and I want those who can help us achieve something, he is fundamental. Therefore, it [losing him] is something that worries me as a coach.”

This underscores the winger’s impact and the void his departure could create for Corinthians.