Chelsea handed major boost as manager target recently rejected another offer

Chelsea have been handed a major boost as one of their manager targets Enzo Maresca is not keen on advancing in talks with clubs from abroad.

Maresca is one of a number of names on Chelsea’s list of manager targets this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, and, in another update from the Italian journalist on X this morning, it seems the Leicester City boss has recently turned down interest from Sevilla.

See below for details as Romano has made it clear that the Foxes manager is keen to stay in the Premier League, which perhaps suggests he could still leave the King Power Stadium if an offer from Stamford Bridge comes along…

??? Enzo Maresca received approach by Sevilla in the recent weeks but he didn’t want to advance in talks. Maresca wants to focus on the Premier League, he wants to work in PL football and stay in England. His new release clause is £7/8m. pic.twitter.com/wy7dWGEfoD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2024

Maresca did a good job with Leicester last season, helping them bounce straight back from the Championship to the Premier League by winning the title.

The Italian tactician now looks like a strong candidate for a project like Chelsea, though some might feel he’d be better off staying with Leicester for a little while longer.

Maresca Chelsea: Is it too soon for such a big job?

Chelsea may be trying to build an exciting long-term project, but at the moment it’s not going well and the club’s owners have very quickly hired and fired a number of different managers.

Maresca might not be shown the patience he needs to turn the west London giants around, so he might do better to continue at Leicester and keep on gaining experience of management at the highest level in more stable surroundings.

Chelsea perhaps want a young coach of Maresca’s profile, but there might also be more proven options than him out there anyway, with fans likely to be keen on someone with a bit more of a track record of delivering silverware or achieving consistent results and performances in a top league.