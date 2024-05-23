Video: Mason Greenwood in advanced talks to join Saudi side Al Ahli next season

Wednesday night saw an incredible twist in the Mason Greenwood story.

The Man United winger who has been on loan at Getafe is now apparently in advanced talks to join Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ahli.

In a live interview with SBA Sport, MARCA’s editor-in-chief, Jose Felix Diaz, explained the potential about turn in the 22-year-old’s career.

One can only imagine that he would be considering such a switch because of the potential pay day involved.

