Newcastle United are keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo during the summer transfer window and they are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.

His contract with Fulham comes to an end soon and the player has decided not to sign an extension with the Londoners. Newcastle are hoping to sign him on a free transfer and he could prove to be a major bargain.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle will hold talks with the defender’s agents in London today, They are ready to triple his wages in order to convince him to join the club.

The 26-year-old defender has proven his quality in the English top flight, and he is certainly good enough to play for clubs like Newcastle. The Magpies have an ambitious project and an exciting squad at their disposal. They have the resources to sign quality players as well. They will be hoping to improve their squad significantly during the summer transfer window and push for trophies next year.

Newcastle need someone like Tosin Adarabioyo

Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for them. Newcastle have looked vulnerable defensively in recent months. Adarabioyo could form a quality partnership with Sven Botman at the heart of the Newcastle defence.

Newcastle have missed out on European qualification this season and they will be disappointed with their campaign. They will want to bounce back strongly and they need quality players next season. Signing a quality defender like Adarabioyo will certainly help them tighten up at the back. He’s a proven performer in the Premier League and he will look to make an instant impact.

Signing him on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain and Newcastle will be able to improve the other areas of their squad as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the defender to join the club.