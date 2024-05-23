Newcastle United plotting double move for attacking Premier League duo

Newcastle United are set to be active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

The Magpies are expected to sign a striker, a wide-player, defenders and a goalkeeper as they aim to increase their squad depth and quality.

Newcastle are considering summer moves for Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, according to The Telegraph.

The Premier League club know that the signings will cost them a hefty amount but these players have been mentioned in their meetings while discussing potential new arrivals, as per the report.

Eddie Howe is looking for a new right-winger this summer and Bowen is considered as the player ideal to play that role for the team.

The Toon Army are looking to replace Callum Wilson this summer and Everton attacker Calvert-Lewin has emerged as their top target.

For the Hammers in 2023–2024, Bowen not only provided 10 assists but also scored 20 goals.

The uncertainty and changes at West Ham were bound to create interest in the services of Bowen.

After the departure of Declan Rice to join Arsenal last summer, it looked certain that Bowen could become the next player to leave the club in a big money move.

Newcastle hold a long term interest in Calvert-Lewin’s services as the Magpies believe that he would shine in a more attacking team, as per the report.

The Everton striker has faced fitness issues throughout his career but the fact that he made 38 appearances for the Toffees this season shows he can play consistently by avoiding injuries.

Newcastle would have to generate some funds for their transfer business first and a number of players could leave this summer.

Newcastle United interested in English trio

The report interestingly mentions the Premier League club’s interest to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

To complete all these signings would require a massive transfer budget and Newcastle have to be wary of their spending to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, signing these players would be a major coup for the club who are looking to avoid suffering again because of an injury crisis.

Bowen, Calvert-Lewin and Ramsdale would add quality, experience and depth to the Newcastle squad.