Exclusive: Premier League quartet will need to stump up €55m for international ace

In a little over five weeks time, the summer transfer window will open for business and Premier League teams looking to strengthen their squads will get to work.

With the European Championship in full swing by then, it may well be that some deals will be put in place before July 1, ready to be executed as soon as practicable.

Although it isn’t clear if Crystal Palace necessarily want to sell England international defender, Marc Guehi, it’s understood by CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Palace’s transfer plans, that they will listen to offers over €55m.

Chadi Riad could be Guehi’s replacement at Palace

Sources close to the player have indicated that the player himself is open to leaving the Selhurst Park outfit, with the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all retaining an interest in Guehi.

Additionally, the vultures are also circling for the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, with all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United keen on the pair.

It’s worth pointing out that although the Eagles hierarchy are aware of the interest from their competitors, there have been no concrete offers for Guehi or any other Palace player from any club so far.

Assuming that Guehi does leave the club, it won’t all be bad news.

That’s because Crystal Palace are in advanced talks to complete the transfer of Real Betis’ 20-year-old defender Chadi Riad.

Highly rated, Riad would be the perfect replacement for Guehi should the latter not be able to turn down the overtures from elsewhere, and according to The Standard Betis will receive around £14m for his services.

If the 20-year-old can hit the ground running in the English top-flight, and Palace do eventually sell Guehi for the price quoted, they’ll have acquired a quality defender, and in the region of £40m in spare change.