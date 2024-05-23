Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid continue to be linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Bundesliga champion is believed to be looking for a new chapter in his career according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of his situation.

Both United and Bayern have already received detailed transfer information about the Dutch right-back.

The Red Devils understand too that the player will prioritise a transfer to the Premier League, and they will try to convince him that Old Trafford should be his new playing destination by re-opening talks in June.

Jeremie Frimpong wants Premier League switch

His release clause is believed to be set at around the €40m mark but only if this is triggered before the start of the European Championship this summer.

Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, wants Frimpong to stay at the club but realises that it will be difficult.

His potential sale will surely come as another bitter blow to the German club, so soon after their unbeaten treble dreams were shattered by Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Having won the German top-flight for the first time in their history, Leverkusen still have the opportunity to end the 2023/24 campaign by completing a domestic double.

Only Kaiserslauten stand in their way of winning the DFB-Pokal on Saturday, and Frimpong might well add to his astonishing return of 14 goals and seven assists this season, per WhoScored.

Another decent showing could tempt any one of the other interested clubs out of the shadows to show their hand.

The more teams involved in trying to secure his services, the more difficult a decision that the player will have to make, as each will have different aspects that could appeal to Frimpong.

With the start of Euro 2024 just three weeks away, all of the clubs are going to need to move quickly to get a deal over the line.