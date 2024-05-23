Tottenham preparing to offload Richarlison to land new No.9

Richarlison endured a tumultuous 2023/24 season at Tottenham Hotspur, where he was off the boil more than he was on it during his time on the pitch, whilst his mental health issues clearly affected all aspects of his life.

Spurs showed the correct way to act when supporting the front man through some troubled times, but the bottom line is that he’s paid to put the ball in the back of the net and he hasn’t done that as often as the club might’ve liked.

Richarlison sale could fund Solanke move

The 27-year-old managed 12 goals in all competitions per WhoScored, but aside from a purple patch when he scored nine goals in 10 games between December 10 and February 3, he only managed three goals outside of that period, two of which came before the end of September and the last against Liverpool in May.

To that end, talkSPORT note that the North Londoners appear willing to offload the player in order to fund a move for Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Moreover, the outlet also suggest that the Cherries may finally be ready to cash in on ex-Liverpool ace, Solanke, who bagged 21 goals and three assists (WhoScored) for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Ange Postecoglou began his first season at Tottenham well, but his side drifted away towards the back end of the campaign and ultimately ended up failing to qualify for the Champions League.

There was still progression under the Australian, however, that trend needs to continue on an upward curve in 2024/25 and the Bournemouth hit-man could be one of a handful of signings to help the club do just that.

Spurs might not get it all their own way in the transfer window though, with other clubs expected to bid for Solanke’s services once it’s understood that he’s definitely on the market.

For Solanke himself, this summer could represent a chance for him to take the next step in his career.