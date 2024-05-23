Proven PL manager is now frontrunner for Manchester United job if Ten Hag is sacked

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the frontrunner to be named the next Manchester United manager in case they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag after this weekend’s FA Cup final clash against Manchester City.

The German tactician is leaving his current job at Bayern Munich this summer, so is set to become a free agent, and that will doubtless be one of a number of reasons he appeals to the Red Devils.

According to the Guardian, another reason is his Premier League experience, with Tuchel having done a fine job in a relatively short spell with Chelsea, during which time he led the Blues to surprise success in the Champions League in 2021.

The report also states that Man Utd think Tuchel’s experience could put him in a good position to deal with the big names in this squad at Old Trafford, though other names also remain in the frame.

Tuchel is frontrunner for Man United job, but who else is in contention?

The Guardian also state that big names like Mauricio Pochettino, another former Chelsea manager, is being considered, while other potential targets include Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna.

Still, it’s easy to see why Tuchel could tick a lot of boxes for United, so many fans will surely be hoping he’s the choice they end up going for, even if it seems pretty clear nothing is decided just yet.

Ten Hag may yet be able to save his job with a good result and performance in the upcoming FA Cup final, though Man City will be big favourites to win the game and lift the trophy, just as they did last season.

In truth, even with a cup final victory there will surely be plenty of MUFC supporters who feel Ten Hag has had enough of a chance in two years and failed to really live up to expectations, with Tuchel looking like he’d surely be an upgrade.