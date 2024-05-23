West Ham today agree personal terms to sign 6ft 4in Brazilian

Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno is heading to West Ham United after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, who have been informed by their sources, the Hammers are discussing a fee with the Brazilian club after reaching an agreement with the player.

Bruno, 28, is a central defender who joined Flamengo in 2022 after playing for another Brazilian team RB Bragantino.

The centre-back has never played in Europe and has played in his home country of Brazil for his whole career.

As per the report, the Hammers are also planning to sign another central defender this summer, which will free up existing alternatives to depart the team.

Due to Bruno’s high regard in Brazil and the anticipated departure of veteran Angelo Ogbonna following his contract expiration, a spot had become available in the West Ham squad.

The east London club have announced the appointment of new manager Julen Lopetegui.

They embark on a new journey under the Spaniard who has prior experience in the Premier League with Wolves.

Lopetegui would want to bring the players that suit his style of play and it looks like the impending signing of Bruno was given the green light by the new manager.

West Ham needed a new defender

If the Bruno signing is completed, it would give the Hammers a huge boost after the inconsistent performances of Kurt Zouma or Nayef Aguerd throughout this season.

Bruno may have attracted the attention of the East Londoners’ scouts when he played for Brazil against England in March.

A new defender is the need of the West Ham squad who will lose a number of players this summer.

After a ninth place finish in the Premier League this season, Lopetegui would be hoping to improve on that next season as he prepares to take charge of the club.