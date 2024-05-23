Julen Lopetegui has a daunting task ahead of him if he hopes to surpass the remarkable achievements of his predecessor, David Moyes, at West Ham United.

Moyes will forever be etched in West Ham United’s history for ending the club’s 43-year wait for a major trophy, a feat that earned him a place in the hearts of Hammers fans and a distinguished spot in the club’s annals.

Under Moyes, West Ham experienced a renaissance, with the Scot working wonders to transform a struggling side into a competitive force in the Premier League. His tenure saw the club not only secure a coveted European spot but also clinch the UEFA Europa Conference League, a landmark achievement that brought silverware back to the London Stadium and reignited the supporters’ passion.

However, as is often the case in football, there comes a time when a manager’s influence wanes. For all his successes, it became evident that Moyes had taken the Hammers as far as he could. The team’s performance plateaued this season, and a fresh perspective was deemed necessary to push the club to the next level. Enter Julen Lopetegui, the experienced Spaniard tasked with building on Moyes’ legacy.

Lopetegui steps into a role with significant expectations and limited resources. Unlike some of his counterparts in the Premier League, he won’t have a lavish budget to overhaul the squad. Instead, he will need to be shrewd in the transfer market, focusing on selling surplus players to generate funds for new signings.

One player likely to be shown the exit door is Danny Ings. According to the Evening Standard, the 31-year-old striker could be sold if a reasonable offer comes in.

Julen Lopetegui could move Danny Ings on from West Ham United

Ings’ stint at West Ham has been far from successful since he arrived from Aston Villa in January 2023. With just four goals and two assists in 52 appearances, his impact has been minimal, and his departure would not only free up wages but also potentially provide some transfer funds for Lopetegui.

Ings was brought in with high expectations, but he has struggled to find his form at the London Stadium . His performance has been disappointing, and even he has admitted to finding it tough to settle at the club.

Under contract until the summer of 2025, his continued presence in the squad could be more of a hindrance than a help, especially given the club’s financial constraints.

Lopetegui’s challenge will be to build a squad capable of not just competing in the Premier League but also making significant strides in Europe. He will need to leverage his experience and tactical knowledge to bring out the best in the players at his disposal while integrating new signings that can add value to the team.