Manchester City star reveals he was on the verge of leaving the club last summer

Kyle Walker has revealed that he almost left Manchester City in the summer to join Bayern Munich for personal reasons.

Walker, 33, has encountered troubles in his personal life that have frequently made headlines in recent years.

He admitted that he reached a point where he felt the need to move away from England for a fresh start.

While reflecting on his decision to stay at City, Walker acknowledged that his situation could have been drastically different had he opted to join Bayern Munich.

Despite considering a move abroad, he ultimately decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium, where he could continue his footballing career.

Looking back it, the right-back admits that things could have been much different for him as he was close to leaving the club for Bayern Muncih.

He said (quotes via The Telegraph):

“It would have been a lot different because I’d have been at a different club but that was a moment in my personal life that I felt I wanted to move away from England and it was nothing to do with footballing reasons.”

“It was something personal to me where I thought that taking a break from England might have been right for me.

“But, first and foremost, I have to think about the football. It’s what I love doing and I felt that, come the end of it, I would be a lot happier at Manchester City than I would at Bayern Munich.”

Kyle Walker’s Troubles Off The Pitch

Kyle Walker is no stranger to controversy off the pitch. Despite his brilliance as a footballer, he has faced several scandals that have made headlines.

In January, Walker publicly acknowledged his mistakes, offering a sincere apology to his family for what he described as regrettable decisions.

The Manchester City captain, amid swirling rumours about his personal life, chose to confront the truth.

Walker confessed to engaging in an extramarital affair with TV personality Lauryn Goodman.

He expressed deep regret for the pain inflicted upon his wife, Annie Kilner, who was pregnant at the time, and took full accountability for his actions, which have undoubtedly strained their relationship.

In the past, Walker has faced other controversies as well, including breaking coronavirus lockdown measures by hosting sex parties and facing police investigation following indecent exposure in a bar.