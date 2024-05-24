£21m Newcastle player set for move to Premier League club

Ipswich Town are setting their sights high for the upcoming summer transfer window, with Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron emerging as a potential target.

This intriguing possibility was highlighted by journalist Ben Jacobs during his appearance on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show, where he discussed Ipswich Town’s transfer ambitions and the potential acquisition of the Paraguayan winger.

Jacobs revealed that while the Tractor Boys’ primary focus remains on securing Omari Hutchison from Chelsea, there is a genuine interest in exploring the availability of Miguel Almiron. He stated, “I’m told that there is Premier League interest in Almiron as well and Ipswich may be one to watch. Ipswich’s number one priority would be to bring in Omari Hutchison from Chelsea, but you just don’t know, things could change.”

Miguel Almiron, 29, has been a pivotal player for Newcastle United since his arrival from Atlanta United in 2019. His energy, creativity, and work rate have made him a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Ipswich Town could sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron

Despite his significant contributions, rumours have circulated about his potential departure from Newcastle, especially after a failed move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in January.

The deal collapsed at the last minute due to Almiron’s refusal to leave midway through the season, even though an agreement had been reached between the clubs.

The speculation around Almiron’s future has only intensified with Jacobs’ comments, suggesting that Newcastle United’s board might be open to offloading him in the summer transfer window. “With Almiron and Ipswich, that one is one to watch,” Jacobs added, hinting at the possible developments to come.

If Ipswich Town were to secure Almiron’s signature, it would be a significant coup for the club. Almiron’s experience and quality would undoubtedly bolster Ipswich’s squad, bringing Premier League pedigree and international experience to the team. However, it remains to be seen whether Ipswich can compete with other Premier League clubs that might also be vying for the Paraguayan’s services.

While Ipswich Town could provide Almiron with a fresh challenge and a significant role in their plans, some might argue that the Paraguayan international could aim for a move to a club with established top-flight credentials.