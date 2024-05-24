Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise during the upcoming summer transfer window, per the Metro.

Despite a hamstring injury that sidelined Olise for half of the season, the 22-year-old demonstrated his exceptional talent when fit, recording ten goals and six assists in just 19 appearances. His performances have caught the attention of several Premier League giants, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Liverpool all showing interest.

The summer transfer window opens on June 14, and a fierce competition is expected for Olise’s signature.

Crystal Palace are preparing for potential bids from top clubs, with Olise valued at around £60 million. Alongside Olise, Palace’s other star players, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, are also attracting significant interest.

Arsenal have edge over Chelsea in race for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are determined to secure Olise, regardless of their managerial situation following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure. The Blues, having missed out on Olise a year ago, are described as ‘desperate’ to finally land the young attacker. However, Arsenal appear to have an advantage in this transfer battle.

The Gunners can offer Olise the opportunity to compete in the Champions League next season, a prospect that Chelsea cannot provide.

Arsenal’s interest in Olise aligns with their broader strategy to strengthen their attacking options and maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions. Olise’s versatility and creativity make him an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, as Arsenal looks to build on their recent progress and challenge for major honours.