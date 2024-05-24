Barcelona announce decision to sack manager Xavi with replacement already lined up

Barcelona have announced the decision to sack manager Xavi.

The La Liga club confirmed the decision on their official website to part ways with the club legend.

Before leaving, Xavi will manage the team’s final La Liga game on Sunday at Sevilla.

After announcing in January that he would resign at Camp Nou at the end of the season, the Spaniard was convinced to continue as manager last month.

However, this latest turnaround at the Catalan giants would see the Spaniard leave the club.

Xavi was told of the club’s decision at a meeting with Laporta and Deco, the sporting director, despite his contract expiring in 2025.

In a statement on their official website, Barcelona confirmed the decision:

“Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season.



FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.”

Barcelona have a replacement lined up

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who won the treble with the German club, will be appointed as the new manager of the La Liga club.

After several months of negotiations, Barcelona have selected the 59-year-old to be their manager for the upcoming season.

Barcelona won La Liga last season under Xavi’s leadership, but the team had a difficult season and came in well behind Real Madrid in the 2023–24 title race.