After guiding Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions, Kieran McKenna is a manager in demand.

The former Man United coach, 38, is on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea, with The Times (subscription required) suggesting that both clubs are willing to pay a compensation fee to Ipswich as well as meeting McKenna’s financial demands.

Given how well he’s had his team playing over the past couple of seasons, it would be a huge blow to the Portman Road based side if they were to lose their manager ahead of their top-flight campaign.

Brighton’s surprise managerial contender if McKenna doesn’t sign

Whilst everyone would understand the pull of the Red Devils should they come calling if they sack Erik ten Hag, moves to both Brighton and Chelsea make less sense.

The Blues are understood to want a young, exciting coach to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and to that end McKenna fits the bill.

However, given the continual upheaval at Stamford Bridge, one would have to question McKenna’s reasons for considering a move there.

Brighton have been on an upward curve since Graham Potter took over, and Roberto De Zerbi carried on where the Englishman left off after his ill-fated move to West London.

Whilst they might represent a better stepping stone for McKenna, he needs to ask himself is whether Brighton are a club worth leaving Ipswich for.

Were the Seagulls unable to tempt him, be that because he stays at Portman Road or moves to either Chelsea or Man United, they have a surprise name that they are considering bringing in.

The Times also note that the south coast outfit will go after former manager, Potter, as they look to continue with the good football and dynamics that have been evident at the Amex Stadium over the past few seasons.

His would surely be an appointment that would be looked upon favourably by supporters too.