Everton and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Ramon Sosa, per Roberto Rojas, hailed as “the best winger in Argentine football” by his current manager, Walter Ribonetto.

The 24-year-old CA Talleres star has attracted significant interest from the Premier League, with his potential transfer becoming a hot topic, especially as the Copa America comes to a close.

Sosa’s remarkable performances in the Argentine Primera Division have not gone unnoticed. Described by Ribonetto, via TyCSports, as a player with “enormous potential,” Sosa has consistently demonstrated his skill and versatility, making him a standout talent.

The Paraguayan winger has scored four goals and provided four assists in 12 Primera Division starts. Additionally he has one goal and one assist in four CONMEBOL Libertadores this season.

His manager’s endorsement highlights his daily contributions and impact in various competitions, underscoring why top European clubs are keen on securing his services.

Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United interested in Ramon Sosa

The interest in Sosa began to surface earlier this year, with Everton being the first club linked to the winger. Reports from January indicated that Everton had already made contact with Sosa’s representatives, signaling their intent to bring him to Goodison Park.

As the season progressed, Newcastle United also entered the fray. Given that Sosa’s agent also manages Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron, a move to St. James’ Park seemed increasingly plausible.

Adding to the intrigue, TNT Sports reported that Chelsea have also shown interest in Sosa, inquiring about the terms of his transfer.

With a reported price tag of around $20 million, Sosa represents a significant investment, yet his physical and technical prowess suggest he could thrive in the demanding environment of English football.