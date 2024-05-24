Chelsea head clutch of clubs that want Stoke’s 17-year-old international sensation

As has been the case over the past few transfer windows, when a young, talented player appears to become available for transfer, Chelsea position themselves at the front of the queue.

There’s been no expense spared since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, though things probably haven’t worked out in quite the way that he’d hoped.

Putting together a squad takes time, particularly when there have been so many comings and goings.

Frankly, it’s no wonder that Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino had all struggled to get a tune out of their Chelsea teams.

At the point when the Argentinian was finally getting somewhere, Boehly opened the exit door for him.

In any event, whilst the club continue scouring the market for a new managerial incumbent, they also appear to be wanting to pad out the squad.

Chelsea want Stoke sensation Souleymane Sidibe

According to FootMercato, Chelsea are leading the chase for Stoke City’s exciting 17-year-old Souleymane Sidibe.

The outlet also note the interest of Juventus, Rangers, Brighton and Monaco in a player that is the first born in 2007 to represent a club in either of English football’s top two divisions.

Souleymane Sidibe jusqu'à présent cette saison ??? ? 10G/A en 16 Matchs

? 7 apparitions avec l'équipe première

? 4ème meilleur passeurs de la PL 2

? Première titularisation avec l'équipe première en coupe EFL

? Début en FA Cup contre Brighton pic.twitter.com/4YItquDj03 — profutur stars (@Profuturstars) March 29, 2024

He qualifies for both Senegal and Mali due to his heritage but has been called up for the England U18 squad, and it appears that his star will continue to rise.

What isn’t clear at this stage is how much the Championship side would expect in terms of a transfer fee for the player, if indeed they’re willing to let him go.

Whatever amount is arrived at, it’s unlikely to be a problem for Boehly, who has shown in previous transfer window transactions that he will do whatever it takes to get his man.

As has also been since since the American has been in charge, each and every player is a pawn in his game, and a long career in West London won’t necessarily be what Sidibe is signing up for if he decides to move.