Dutch giants keen to take advantage of Chelsea unrest to lure sought-after ace

The managerial merry-go-round at Chelsea looks to be harming the club in more ways than one, and two Dutch giants are looking to take advantage of the situation.

When the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino agreed to part by mutual consent, it meant that in the space of 18 months, owner Todd Boehly had seen off Champions League winning manager, Thomas Tuchel, his replacement, Graham Potter, caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, and now the Argentinian.

Chelsea unrest could see Omari Hutchinson depart

Not only that, but Chelsea’s haphazard business dealings in the transfer market have been eye opening to say the least.

A handful of names have been mentioned in dispatches as possible replacements for Pochettino, but there’s nothing official at this point.

For some players that can be quite unsettling, and one who has only just returned to the club after a successful loan spell could be on the way out again.

According to football.london, Ajax and Feyenoord both want to sign Omari Hutchinson, who has only just completed a promotion-winning season whilst on loan at Ipswich Town.

His Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna, is believed to be one of the names on Chelsea’s managerial shortlist, and if they can land the 38-year-old, there’s every chance that Hutchinson will stay on at Stamford Bridge.

However, on the basis that McKenna either stays put or moves elsewhere, the Dutch giants appear keen to take advantage.

At just 20 years of age, Hutchinson has the world at his twinkle-toed feet, and it’s no wonder he is highly sought after.

Chelsea clearly now have their work cut out in managing to ensure the player spends the next few years of his career with them, rather than being tempted by a move to the Eredivisie.