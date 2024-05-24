Aston Villa are poised to make a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Ross Barkley. According to a report by Alan Nixon on May 23, the Villans have offered the 30-year-old midfielder a three-year contract.

Recent developments suggest that an agreement is now in place, and the transfer is nearing completion. Sky Sports and talkSPORT journalist Dan Bardell has indicated that the deal could be announced by the club in the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to Villa News, Bardell confirmed, “That deal’s done. He’s coming. I’ve heard from three reliable sources that it is done. I’d expect that to be done maybe over the weekend.”

Barkley’s career has seen a resurgence after a challenging period marked by inconsistent playing time. Having left Everton in 2018, he joined Chelsea, where he made 100 appearances over four years. During his tenure at Chelsea, Barkley experienced a loan spell at Villa Park, which showcased his potential.

Aston Villa set to re-sign Ross Barkley

Under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, Barkley is expected to play a pivotal role as a backup to Douglas Luiz, contributing significantly to a squad competing in the Champions League. Barkley’s versatility and experience could prove invaluable to Villa’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Barkley, who has been capped 33 times by England, most recently excelled for Luton Town. Joining on a free transfer last summer, he played a crucial role for Luton despite their relegation. The specifics of his contract with Luton were never disclosed, but it is believed to extend into the next season.

Barkley has expressed a strong desire to return to Premier League action and compete in European competitions, stating last month, “I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again … I feel like for the next three years maybe I’ll still be in my prime years,” via The Guardian.

In addition to Barkley, Villa have been linked with several other potential signings. The club is reportedly in the market for two midfielders, a full-back, and a forward. Among their targets is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, indicating a busy summer transfer window ahead for the Villans as they look to bolster their squad.